Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.39.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,413,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,190,027. The firm has a market cap of $467.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

