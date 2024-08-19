F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Short Interest Update

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 7,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,533,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 181.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,884 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 706.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,208,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,293 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,921,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,766,000 after purchasing an additional 723,755 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,176,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,361,000 after purchasing an additional 647,335 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of FNB stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,525. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66. F.N.B. has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.14 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business's revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

