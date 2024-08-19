Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Short Interest Up 8.5% in July

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Shares of FPI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.05. 236,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,006. The company has a market cap of $483.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.71. Farmland Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 million. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John A. Good bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $243,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,619.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Farmland Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 54,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

