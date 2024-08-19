FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

FibroGen Stock Performance

FibroGen stock remained flat at $0.37 during trading hours on Friday. 1,363,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,635,493. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.71. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.93.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. Equities analysts expect that FibroGen will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Insider Activity at FibroGen

In other news, insider Deyaa Adib acquired 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,883.91. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 82,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,083.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Pennant Investors LP bought a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth $681,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FibroGen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 34,937 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,764,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

