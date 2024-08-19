Financial Review: TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) & Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF)

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF – Get Free Report) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Titan Medical and TELA Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical $17.63 million 0.23 $6.95 million $0.05 0.71 TELA Bio $64.74 million 1.18 -$46.66 million ($1.67) -1.86

Titan Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TELA Bio. TELA Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Titan Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Titan Medical has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELA Bio has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Titan Medical and TELA Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A TELA Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

TELA Bio has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 221.54%. Given TELA Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TELA Bio is more favorable than Titan Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Medical and TELA Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A 142.97% 88.73% TELA Bio -65.04% -197.95% -53.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Titan Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of TELA Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of TELA Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Titan Medical beats TELA Bio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and licensing of robotic assisted surgical technologies. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

