Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.29. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Firan Technology Group Stock Down 4.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89.

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.46 million for the quarter.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.