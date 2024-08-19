First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Short Interest Down 14.4% in July

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 993,400 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

First Bancorp Stock Up 2.4 %

First Bancorp stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,731. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.03. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $45.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $143.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.77%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $989,748.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 196,416 shares in the company, valued at $8,526,418.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $30,500.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,648.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $989,748.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 196,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,526,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,799,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,166,000 after acquiring an additional 136,002 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,828,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,078,000 after acquiring an additional 595,695 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,041,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,613,000 after acquiring an additional 455,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Bancorp

About First Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.