First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Short Interest Update

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 52,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBIZ traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.83. 5,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.83. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $47.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $65.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.73 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

FBIZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

