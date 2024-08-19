First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Short Interest Down 10.0% in July

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,400 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 184,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community Bankshares

In other news, SVP Sarah W. Harmon sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $115,284.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,853.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCBC. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in First Community Bankshares by 14.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the first quarter worth $128,000. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.58. 15,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.33. First Community Bankshares has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $45.93.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter.

First Community Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.76%.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

