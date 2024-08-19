First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Short Interest Up 9.8% in July

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 4,270,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 707,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of FHB traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.54. 161,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,506. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $26.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.61.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $204.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.94 million. Research analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Hawaiian

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 59.77%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,689,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,160 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Hawaiian by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,509,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,082,000 after purchasing an additional 668,871 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth $1,880,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 136,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 68,457 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

