First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Short Interest Up 9.8% in July

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2024

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHBGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 4,270,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 707,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of FHB traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.54. 161,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,506. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $26.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.61.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $204.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.94 million. Research analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 59.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Hawaiian

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,689,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,160 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Hawaiian by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,509,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,082,000 after purchasing an additional 668,871 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth $1,880,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 136,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 68,457 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FHB

About First Hawaiian

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.