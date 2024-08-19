First Pacific Financial Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

First Pacific Financial reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises 0.4% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Eaton by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 76,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,176,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 71,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $297.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,545,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,988. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $191.82 and a 52-week high of $345.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $309.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.28. The company has a market capitalization of $118.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.