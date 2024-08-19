First Pacific Financial Has $3 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

First Pacific Financial lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 0.8% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $36.32. 694,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,154. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average of $35.15. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

