First Pacific Financial Purchases 149 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

First Pacific Financial increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,001,000 after purchasing an additional 604,735 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,701,000 after acquiring an additional 106,017 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cummins by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,673,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,990,000 after acquiring an additional 96,387 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,430,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,817,000 after acquiring an additional 43,090 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,398,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,933,000 after acquiring an additional 64,365 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CMI. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.55.

Cummins Stock Down 0.0 %

CMI stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $301.52. The stock had a trading volume of 450,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,530. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $322.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.34. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.29%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

