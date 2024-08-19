First Pacific Financial Raises Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

APD traded down $1.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $274.17. 547,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,018. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.47 and a 200 day moving average of $251.33. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APD shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.53.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

