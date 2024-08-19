First Tin (LON:1SN) Trading 15.6% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 15.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 6.36 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.36 ($0.08). Approximately 596,382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,045,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

Specifically, insider Charles Cannon Brookes acquired 900,000 shares of First Tin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($68,947.91). Also, insider Charles Cannon Brookes bought 360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($22,982.64).

First Tin Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £20.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -561.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.22.

First Tin Company Profile

First Tin Plc engages in the mining and development of tin in Germany and Australia. Its flagship assets include the Tellerhäuser Project in Saxony, Germany; and the Taronga Project in New South Wales, Australia. First Tin Plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

