First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:ISHP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:ISHP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ISHP traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $30.78. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68. First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $31.48.

First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.1422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (ISHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Global E-Commerce index. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to the global e-commerce industry. Securities are selected by market-cap and weighted equally. ISHP was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

