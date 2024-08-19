First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Purchased by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,583,000 after purchasing an additional 96,923 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,244,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,646,000 after buying an additional 171,517 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3,863.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.85. 601,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,749. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.38. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $45.54.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

