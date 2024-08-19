FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Hits New 1-Year High at $69.46

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.46 and last traded at $69.42, with a volume of 7256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.24.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.40 and a 200-day moving average of $65.39. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QDF. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,680,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 65,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 74,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the period.

About FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

