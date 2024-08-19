Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.091-$5.172 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.16 billion. Flowers Foods also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.200-1.300 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on FLO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.75.

NYSE:FLO opened at $22.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $26.12.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.71%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

