Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Down 2.8%

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.04 and last traded at $17.15. Approximately 474,694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,519,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLYW shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Flywire from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Flywire from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Flywire from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.69.

Get Flywire alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Flywire

Flywire Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.45, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.30 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter worth about $356,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Flywire by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flywire

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.