Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Lowered to C$195.00 at National Bankshares

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FNV. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$177.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$182.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$192.18.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.497 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.48%.
In related news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$162.20, for a total value of C$85,966.00. In related news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$162.20, for a total value of C$85,966.00. Also, Director Paul Brink sold 13,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.21, for a total value of C$2,225,654.19. Insiders sold a total of 33,606 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,182 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
