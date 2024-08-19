freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.14

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.14 and last traded at $27.14, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

freenet Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.28.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, broadcasting, and multimedia services for mobile communications/mobile internet, and digital lifestyle sectors in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile network operators; planning, set up, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

See Also

