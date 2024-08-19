Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,400 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 28,149 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 984,678 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $47,855,000 after buying an additional 280,895 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 5,984 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214,780 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,888,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,552,270. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

