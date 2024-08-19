Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.88.

A number of analysts recently commented on FYBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,072,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,777,000 after acquiring an additional 108,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,415,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,677,000 after buying an additional 92,944 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 12.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,683,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,257,000 after buying an additional 1,462,646 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 24.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,088,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,758,000 after buying an additional 1,587,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 4,476,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,445,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter.

FYBR stock opened at $28.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 258.00 and a beta of 1.08. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $29.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

