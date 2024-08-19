FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI) Shares Acquired by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,427 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVI. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,406,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,234,000 after purchasing an additional 432,454 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 2,333.0% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 886,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,710,000 after buying an additional 850,379 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 834,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 94,161 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 236.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 784,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after acquiring an additional 551,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 764,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,655,000 after acquiring an additional 83,535 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Price Performance

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.24. 243,020 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.56.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.