FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Trading 4.3% Higher

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 101,205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,129,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIP shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a report on Monday, August 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on FTAI Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIP

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $84.89 million for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 37.21% and a negative net margin of 49.44%.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Fig Buyer Gp, Llc sold 3,399,501 shares of FTAI Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $30,731,489.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,418,561 shares in the company, valued at $76,103,791.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Infrastructure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.