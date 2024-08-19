Gaimin Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Gaimin has a market cap of $7.68 million and approximately $150,932.00 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gaimin has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Gaimin token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gaimin Token Profile

Gaimin’s genesis date was February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,634,129,332 tokens. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio.

Gaimin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 6,634,129,332 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00123015 USD and is up 4.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $71,408.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gaimin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gaimin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

