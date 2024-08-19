Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance

Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $4.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GALT. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 398,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 214,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,979,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 38,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galectin Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.