Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.31 Million

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Gearbox Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gearbox Protocol has a total market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $460,743.88 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gearbox Protocol has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gearbox Protocol Profile

Gearbox Protocol launched on December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. The official website for Gearbox Protocol is gearbox.fi. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/gearbox-protocol.

Buying and Selling Gearbox Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,493,684,035.991626 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.00583007 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $462,724.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gearbox Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gearbox Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

