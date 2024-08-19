Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $4.26 Million

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Gearbox Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gearbox Protocol has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Gearbox Protocol has a total market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $464,171.69 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gearbox Protocol Token Profile

Gearbox Protocol’s genesis date was December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official website is gearbox.fi. The official message board for Gearbox Protocol is medium.com/gearbox-protocol.

Buying and Selling Gearbox Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,493,684,035.991626 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.00583007 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $462,724.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

