Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 368,600 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the July 15th total of 417,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Genie Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE GNE traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $16.36. The company had a trading volume of 42,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,075. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08. Genie Energy has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.86 million, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.15.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genie Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Genie Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in Genie Energy by 11,831.6% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genie Energy by 10.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

