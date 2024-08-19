Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,250,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 9,310,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of NYSE GENI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.51. 1,352,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.95. Genius Sports has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $7.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $95.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GENI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 383.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,277,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772,540 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $927,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 25.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,602 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Genius Sports by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,351,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,070,000 after purchasing an additional 919,980 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,079,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 399,659 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

