Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 16.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 33.1% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 0.8 %

GIL traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.52. 633,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,095. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $42.64.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $862.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

