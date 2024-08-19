Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Senior Officer Jason De Haan Sells 19,105 Shares

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) Senior Officer Jason De Haan sold 19,105 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.05, for a total transaction of C$803,365.25.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 0.2 %

TSE GIL opened at C$57.74 on Monday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of C$36.42 and a twelve month high of C$58.12. The stock has a market cap of C$9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIL

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.