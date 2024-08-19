Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Director Sells $787,062.50 in Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $787,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,190.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Glaukos Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GKOS traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.49. 403,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,276. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.07 and a beta of 1.05. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $128.51.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). The company had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.86 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 47.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GKOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Glaukos from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Glaukos by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 5,860.0% during the first quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

