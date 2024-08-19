Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Short Interest Update

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 639,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSL. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 3,779.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,002 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 235.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,564,165 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,558 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,588,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 275.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,068,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,763,000 after buying an additional 783,963 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,037,000 after buying an additional 275,500 shares during the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Price Performance

Global Ship Lease stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.24. The company had a trading volume of 711,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Global Ship Lease has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $958.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14.

Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.19. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 46.30%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GSL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Clarkson Capital upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Monday, August 5th.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

