Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

DMAT stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $17.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,035.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,478.50%.

Institutional Trading of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF ( NASDAQ:DMAT Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 2.56% of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

