Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Trading Up 2.1 %
DMAT stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $17.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,035.28 and a beta of 1.05.
Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,478.50%.
Institutional Trading of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF
Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Company Profile
The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.
