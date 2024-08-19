Globe Life (NYSE:GL) PT Raised to $83.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GL

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE:GL traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.17. The stock had a trading volume of 216,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,845. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $132.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.17 per share, with a total value of $205,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,019.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary E. Thigpen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.20 per share, with a total value of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,571. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Hensley acquired 2,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.17 per share, for a total transaction of $205,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,019.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $123,682,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Globe Life by 10,526.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 998,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,061,000 after purchasing an additional 989,319 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 398.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,074,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,420,000 after purchasing an additional 859,146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Globe Life by 104.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,611,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,577,000 after purchasing an additional 822,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 177.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,279,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,303,000 after acquiring an additional 817,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.