Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Increases Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2861 per share on Friday, September 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Globe Telecom’s previous dividend of $0.29.
Globe Telecom Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GTMEY opened at $35.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.07. Globe Telecom has a 52 week low of $27.87 and a 52 week high of $35.00.
About Globe Telecom
