Gold Royalty’s (GROY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.75 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Gold Royalty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised Gold Royalty from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of NYSE GROY opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40. Gold Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $228.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 484.60%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Gold Royalty will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GROY. AlphaQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 62.2% in the second quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 32,315 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 101.9% in the second quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 83,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 41,899 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the second quarter worth $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the second quarter worth $1,345,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 11.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,662,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after buying an additional 709,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Gold Royalty Corp. is based in VANCOUVER, BC.

