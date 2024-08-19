GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from GQG Partners’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
GQG Partners Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 8.24.
About GQG Partners
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GQG Partners
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Berkshire Hathaway’s Latest Portfolio Moves: A Strategic Shuffle
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Affordable Stocks Under $10 Ready to Rebound Soon
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- The Rebound is on for Applied Materials Stock Price
Receive News & Ratings for GQG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GQG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.