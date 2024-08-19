Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Graham

In other news, Director Anne M. Mulcahy acquired 135 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $745.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,584.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 662 shares in the company, valued at $493,236.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Graham by 5.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter worth $2,743,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the second quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 82.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Graham Trading Up 0.9 %

GHC stock traded up $6.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $761.82. 9,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $731.91 and a 200-day moving average of $731.08. Graham has a 52-week low of $563.39 and a 52-week high of $822.18.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

