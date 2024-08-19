Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Graham
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Graham by 5.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter worth $2,743,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the second quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 82.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.
Graham Trading Up 0.9 %
GHC stock traded up $6.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $761.82. 9,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $731.91 and a 200-day moving average of $731.08. Graham has a 52-week low of $563.39 and a 52-week high of $822.18.
About Graham
Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.
