Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Short Interest Update

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 333,700 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 310,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOPE. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

LOPE stock opened at $139.82 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $157.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.49. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 86,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $2,180,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth $1,979,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

