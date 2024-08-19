Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Short Interest Update

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 490,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

In related news, CFO Tyler Farquharson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $33,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,906.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew Reade Miller purchased 7,700 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,487.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tyler Farquharson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $33,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,906.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 40,638 shares of company stock worth $255,807. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 24,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 4,228.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 9,978 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 20.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRNT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.54. 474,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,058. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Granite Ridge Resources has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $855.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.20.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $90.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.97 million. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 14.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRNT. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.80 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Granite Ridge Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Granite Ridge Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

