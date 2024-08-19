GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NVDL)

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 46,295 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 27% compared to the typical volume of 36,588 call options.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Socha Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $732,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 567.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,648,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Up 8.7 %

NASDAQ NVDL traded up $5.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.37. 25,144,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,835,855. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.72 and its 200-day moving average is $47.89. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $91.70.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

