Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Director Sells $248,138.80 in Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) Director William V. Turner sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $248,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,112 shares in the company, valued at $11,795,687.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $56.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average of $53.61. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $65.90.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Great Southern Bancorp from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 130.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

