Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,520,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 17,810,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Haleon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of HLN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.76. 4,365,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,176,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54. Haleon has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $9.86.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Haleon will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0514 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haleon

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Haleon by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Haleon by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Haleon by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Haleon by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in Haleon by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 45,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

