Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Short Interest Update

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 509,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 2,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $117,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,254.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 31.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 137,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after buying an additional 44,344 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 20.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,350,000 after acquiring an additional 135,076 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 213.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 735,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,663,000 after acquiring an additional 501,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 54.3% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 298,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,288,000 after purchasing an additional 105,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HWC shares. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Hancock Whitney stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.25. 42,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The business's 50-day moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.23.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $359.11 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.30%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Featured Stories

