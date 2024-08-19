HC Wainwright Boosts ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Price Target to $30.00

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ArriVent BioPharma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.40.

NASDAQ AVBP opened at $24.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average of $19.19. ArriVent BioPharma has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $25.95.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). Analysts predict that ArriVent BioPharma will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ArriVent BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,586,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ArriVent BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,922,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

About ArriVent BioPharma

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

