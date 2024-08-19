HC Wainwright Cuts Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Price Target to $2.50

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $2.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a speculative buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Unicycive Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unicycive Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.13.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 70.5% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,611,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,462 shares during the period. 40.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.
